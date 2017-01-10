Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) traded down 0.56% on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 367,708 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.88. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.23.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 78.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wood & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.

