Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCLP shares. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $18.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) opened at 18.75 on Thursday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will post ($0.74) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter worth about $172,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is a producer and supplier of monocrystalline sand. The Company is a limited partnership formed to acquire selected sand reserves and related processing and transportation facilities of Hi-Crush Proppants LLC. It operates in Frac Sand Sales segment. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

