Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stake Decreased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) traded up 1.73% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 13,491,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 3.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.33 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 43,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $967,994.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,839.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Youngjohns sold 179,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,959,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,312.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

