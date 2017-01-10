Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey Company (The) from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other Hershey Company (The) news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $113,927.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michele Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 19.9% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 69.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hershey Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) opened at 103.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 102.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hershey Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Hershey Company (The) Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

