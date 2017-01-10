Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Herman Miller worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) traded up 1.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 329,595 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.52. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm earned $577.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cann lowered Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

