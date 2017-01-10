Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 31.15 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company earned $577.50 million during the quarter. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) EVP Donald D. Goeman Sells 8,000 Shares” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/herman-miller-inc-mlhr-evp-donald-d-goeman-sells-8000-shares/1146306.html.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cann cut shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herman Miller by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after buying an additional 270,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Herman Miller by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,148,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,526,000 after buying an additional 83,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Herman Miller by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,115,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,220,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,074,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.