Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance Holdings from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Heritage Insurance Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) opened at 15.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $463.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.33. Heritage Insurance Holdings has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Heritage Insurance Holdings had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings during the second quarter worth $130,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 90,896 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 950.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 276,550 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 12.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

