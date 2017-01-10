Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $208.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.28.

Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 157.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $142.64 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post $6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,724.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $375,094.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $106,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 29.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

