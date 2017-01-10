Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) opened at 5.395 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.257 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/hennes-mauritz-ab-hnnmy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1145802.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hennes & Mauritz AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennes & Mauritz AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.