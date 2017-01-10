Henderson Group PLC Has $13,480,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,170,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,075,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,169,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 444,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 87,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.785% on Tuesday, hitting $75.245. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,466 shares. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.957 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen and Company set a $120.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at $235,814,224.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

