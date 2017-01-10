Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) opened at 29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 413.81%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, Director Warren D. Fix bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,569.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 140.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,610,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,828.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 389,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 376,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 59.6% in the second quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 367,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (HTA) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through investing in healthcare real estate assets segment. The primary objective is to generate stockholder value through consistent and growing dividends and appreciation of real estate value.

