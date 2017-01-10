Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,739,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after buying an additional 707,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Hasbro by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,215,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Hasbro by 78,008.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hasbro by 47.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded up 0.40% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,759 shares. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Vetr raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a branded-play company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada segment, the International segment, the Entertainment and Licensing segment, and Global Operations segment. The U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States.

