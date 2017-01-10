Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutically driven, development stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing recombinant human enzymes for the infertility, ophthalmology, and oncology communities. The company’s broad product development portfolio, including expected near- and long-term product offerings, is based on intellectual property covering the family of human enzymes known as hyaluronidases. The company’s initial products are being developed to offer safer and purer alternatives toexisting slaughterhouse derived extracts that carry risks of pathogen contamination, immunogenicity, and toxicity. The commercialization of Halozyme’s highly versatile enzyme technology within proven markets will enable the company to positively impact the quality of medicine. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) opened at 14.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.82 billion. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 405.28%. The firm earned $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 342.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 266,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 206,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of enzymes segment. This segment also includes research and development, and bulk rHuPH20 manufacturing activities conducted under its collaborative agreements with third parties, and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

