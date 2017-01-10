GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Banced Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 59,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) traded up 1.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post $4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Argus raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS AG raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 133,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $10,349,061.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,794,037.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $228,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,486,355.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in the United States and other investment portfolios. It operates through investment advisory business segment.

