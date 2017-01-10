GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $6,387,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $57,165,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.9% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,272,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 885,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $53,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,903,000 after buying an additional 640,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,646,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 505,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

