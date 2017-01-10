GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 4,008 Shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments Company were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SEI Investments Company by 193.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company by 21.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments Company during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments Company during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 264,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $354.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. SEI Investments Company had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.02%. SEI Investments Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from SEI Investments Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. SEI Investments Company’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other SEI Investments Company news, insider Wayne Withrow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $624,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 64,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $2,883,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,274,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments Company

SEI Investments Company (SEI) is a provider of investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company enables corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors and ultra-high-net-worth families to create and manage wealth by providing investment and investment-business solutions.

