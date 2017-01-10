Greencore Group plc (GNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.65) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.99) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Goodbody reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Whitman Howard reissued an under review rating on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Investec reduced their price objective on Greencore Group plc from GBX 400 ($4.86) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Greencore Group plc from GBX 370 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 346.88 ($4.22).

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) opened at 241.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 308.74. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 991.22 million. Greencore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 193.26 and a 12-month high of GBX 326.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Greencore Group plc’s previous dividend of $2.55.

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 33,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £51,851.70 ($63,056.91). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 87,769 shares of Greencore Group plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.44), for a total value of £248,386.27 ($302,062.84).

Greencore Group plc Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is engaged in international convenience food business. The Company’s segments are Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. The Company’s Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. The Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets.

