Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm earned $552.30 million during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) updated its FY17 guidance to $3.25-3.37 EPS.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) traded up 2.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,692 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $279,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $49,404.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $6,631,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 31.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth $1,614,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research lowered Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.98.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

