Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,958 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) traded down 0.23% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,094 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $895 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 8,180 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $534,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 3,770 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $250,026.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

