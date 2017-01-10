Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22,572,000 Position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) were worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 104.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,319,000 after buying an additional 1,806,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,223,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,593,000 after buying an additional 366,506 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,593,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,935,000 after buying an additional 258,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 135.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after buying an additional 218,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) during the third quarter worth about $25,481,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,677 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. J.M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $157.31. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.52.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.12. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.70 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Hilliard Lyons raised J.M. Smucker Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut J.M. Smucker Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on J.M. Smucker Company (The) from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.36.

About J.M. Smucker Company (The)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

