Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,450 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aon PLC were worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Aon PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Aon PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aon PLC by 1,102.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aon PLC by 70.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aon PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) traded down 0.24% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.13. 108,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $83.83 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post $6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of Aon PLC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Aon PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aon PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Aon PLC Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

