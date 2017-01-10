Gray Television, Inc. (GTN.A) Raised to “Buy” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in markets across the United States. The Company owns and/or operates television stations in approximately 50 television markets broadcasting over 180 separate programming streams, including approximately 40 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), over 30 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), approximately 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and over 10 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

