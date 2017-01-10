Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) traded down 1.004% on Monday, hitting $27.105. The company had a trading volume of 574,483 shares. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.81 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.92 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Gramercy Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/gramercy-property-trust-gpt-lowered-to-market-perform-at-jmp-securities/1146821.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.13%.

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 379,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Black bought 97,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $832,056.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,167.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,337,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,968,000 after buying an additional 965,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,092,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,137,000 after buying an additional 1,539,072 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,213,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,934,000 after buying an additional 1,092,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,613,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,234,000 after buying an additional 3,227,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 11,722,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,084,000 after buying an additional 459,300 shares in the last quarter.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.