Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) traded down 1.004% on Monday, hitting $27.105. The company had a trading volume of 574,483 shares. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.81 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.
Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.92 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Gramercy Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.13%.
In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 379,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Black bought 97,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $832,056.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,167.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,337,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,968,000 after buying an additional 965,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,092,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,137,000 after buying an additional 1,539,072 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,213,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,934,000 after buying an additional 1,092,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,613,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,234,000 after buying an additional 3,227,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 11,722,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,084,000 after buying an additional 459,300 shares in the last quarter.
Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile
Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.
