Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Initiates Coverage on Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMGZY) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Smiths Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMGZY) opened at 17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Smiths Group PLC has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $19.58.

About Smiths Group PLC

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

