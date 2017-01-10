Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

GSBD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corporation cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) opened at 22.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 4,683 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $100,778.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,778.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc, formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

