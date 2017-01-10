Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Receives Buy Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSC. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$1.15 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) traded up 6.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,999 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The firm’s market cap is $348.47 million. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea and Other. The Company holds interest in the Wassa and Bogoso/Prestea gold mines in Ghana. The Company is pursuing brownfield development projects at its Wassa and Prestea mines. The Company holds interests in gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

