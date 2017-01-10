Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEMKT:AUMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AUMN) opened at 0.612 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $54.42 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

