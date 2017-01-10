Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Receives GBX 2,562.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,562.18 ($31.16).

GOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($30.28) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($27.48) price target (down previously from GBX 2,300 ($27.97)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,330 ($28.34) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,753 ($33.48) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,665 ($32.41) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider David Brown sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,033 ($24.72), for a total value of £26,408.67 ($32,115.61).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) opened at 2227.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 955.16 million. Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,775.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,722.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,023.79.

Go-Ahead Group plc Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

