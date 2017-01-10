GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB) Director Thomas W. Brown Sells 3,000,000 Shares

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) Director Thomas W. Brown sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $11,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) opened at 4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEMKT:GSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GlobalSCAPE, Inc. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 18.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 108,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth about $605,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 40,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc provides secure information exchange capabilities for enterprises and consumers through the development and distribution of software, delivery of managed and hosted solutions, and provisioning of associated services. The Company’s primary product is Enhance File Transfer (EFT). Its software products and services include Managed File Transfer Solutions (MFT), Secure Content Mobility Solutions, Wide Area File Services (WAFS), Managed E-Mail Attachment Solution, Consumer-Based File Transfer Solution and professional services.

