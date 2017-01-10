Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 77.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 90.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 39.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) traded down 2.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,731 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business earned $817.20 million during the quarter. Global Payments had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.06%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Payments from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $43,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $461,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

