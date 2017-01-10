Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at RBC Capital Markets

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 79.79 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business earned $817.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 2.06%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $43,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $480,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,835.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 13.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 79.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

