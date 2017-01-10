Gladstone Capital Corporation Plans Jan 17 Dividend of $0.07 (GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a jan 17 dividend on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) traded up 0.43% on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 170,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.00. Gladstone Capital Corporation had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 93,334 shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $832,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 321,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,161. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLAD. National Securities lowered shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Gladstone Capital Corporation

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

