General Electric Company’s (GE) Buy Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.83 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. William Blair set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.28.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.048% during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.475. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936,425 shares. General Electric Company has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.064 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/general-electric-companys-ge-buy-rating-reiterated-at-rbc-capital-markets/1146371.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,751,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in General Electric Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in General Electric Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 358,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in General Electric Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 439,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric Company

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.