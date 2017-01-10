General Electric Company (GE) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. General Electric Company comprises 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 108,746,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,325,000 after buying an additional 2,477,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 75,537,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,934,000 after buying an additional 262,526 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 74,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,652,000 after buying an additional 521,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,928,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,942,000 after buying an additional 1,918,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.0168% on Tuesday, reaching $31.4653. 12,781,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $278.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.0553 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr cut shares of General Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.62 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,751,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric Company

