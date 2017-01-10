General Electric Company (GE) Earns “Underweight” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated their underweight rating on shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Vetr cut General Electric Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $32.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.28.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.219% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.529. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490,127 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.110 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/general-electric-company-ge-earns-underweight-rating-from-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1146438.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the third quarter worth about $582,268,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the second quarter worth about $217,979,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 107.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 7,130,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,456,000 after buying an additional 3,688,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 291.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,380,000 after buying an additional 3,626,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric Company

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.