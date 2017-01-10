Macquarie reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) in a research report released on Thursday. Macquarie currently has a GBX 124 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group raised Genel Energy PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 78 ($0.95) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Genel Energy PLC from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Genel Energy PLC to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.35 ($1.67).

Shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) opened at 83.425 on Thursday. Genel Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 66.93 and a 1-year high of GBX 178.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 232.24 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Earns Neutral Rating from Macquarie” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/genel-energy-plc-genl-earns-neutral-rating-from-macquarie/1146097.html.

About Genel Energy PLC

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.