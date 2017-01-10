Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Major Shareholder Sherry Houtkin Sells 27,079 Shares

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 27,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $428,389.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Sherry Houtkin sold 10,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Sherry Houtkin sold 900 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $14,004.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 11,401 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $177,855.60.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Sherry Houtkin sold 8,986 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $138,653.98.

On Thursday, December 15th, Sherry Houtkin sold 3,831 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $60,989.52.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Sherry Houtkin sold 1,167 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $18,601.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Sherry Houtkin sold 16,339 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $253,091.11.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Sherry Houtkin sold 18,727 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $291,204.85.

On Friday, December 2nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 25,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Sherry Houtkin sold 5,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $70,850.00.

Shares of Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,558 shares. Gencor Industries Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

