Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,316,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,363 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $83,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Altria Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.29 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,050,966.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

