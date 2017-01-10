Gartner, Inc. (IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by RBC Capital Markets

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised Gartner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Gartner from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) opened at 95.82 on Friday. Gartner has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company earned $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 306.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $246,974.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,828.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 55.5% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 867,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

