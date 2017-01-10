Gamestop Corporation (GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.95 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GME. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corporation set a $37.00 target price on Gamestop Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.11 target price (down from $20.67) on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) opened at 24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14. Gamestop Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Gamestop Corporation had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. Gamestop Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Gamestop Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Gamestop Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gamestop Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Gamestop Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gamestop Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Gamestop Corporation Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

