Gamestop Corporation (GME) Position Maintained by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA held its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Gamestop Corporation were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 102.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 180,696 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 59.2% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) traded up 0.61% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. 2,243,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gamestop Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. Gamestop Corporation had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Gamestop Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gamestop Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gamestop Corporation from $24.99 to $20.67 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Gamestop Corporation Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

