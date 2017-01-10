G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Price Target Cut to $25.00

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.47. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group, LTD.’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 92.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 689,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 331,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 328.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 618,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 170.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 708,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 446,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 18.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,752,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

