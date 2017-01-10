FY2017 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (PINC) Increased by Analyst

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – William Blair upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business earned $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. Premier had a net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) opened at 31.79 on Monday. Premier has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Premier by 6.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 6.4% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

