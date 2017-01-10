FY2017 EPS Estimates for BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) Boosted by Jefferies Group

BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the firm will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BHP Billiton PLC’s FY2018 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) opened at 32.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The firm’s market cap is $86.33 billion. BHP Billiton PLC has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC during the third quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC during the second quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 538.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 448.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 289.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton PLC Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

