Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Northcoast Research decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macy’s in a report released on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Stein now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.24. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-macys-inc-m-issued-by-northcoast-research/1146173.html.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on M. Vetr raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.48 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.42 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 30.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-macys-inc-m-issued-by-northcoast-research/1146173.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 110.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 62,702 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 351,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 130,557 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 84.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 375,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.