Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Andrews now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Brean Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WARNING: "FY2016 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Boosted by Analyst" was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) opened at 14.70 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The stock’s market cap is $646.01 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business earned $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Gulino sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $169,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 205,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 94,558 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,611,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,573,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051.

