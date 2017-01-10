Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2016 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. The business had revenue of $430.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-concho-resources-inc-lifted-by-us-capital-advisors-cxo/1145843.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CXO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $123.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) opened at 134.67 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $18.98 billion. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $102,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy A. Leach sold 46,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,243,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,779,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda R. Schroer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total value of $248,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, an onshore oil and natural gas basin in the United States.

