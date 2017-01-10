Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (FCRM) Price Target Raised to GBX 69 at FinnCap

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) had its price objective increased by FinnCap from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 69 ($0.84) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) traded up 2.40% on Monday, reaching GBX 64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,055 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 99.81 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.41. Fulcrum Utility Services has a one year low of GBX 22.50 and a one year high of GBX 66.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides unregulated utility connections and independent gas transportation services in the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Infrastructure Services segment, which provides utility infrastructure and connections services, and Pipelines segment, which comprises both the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and the conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

