FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Despite improving corporate earnings and strong liquidity, clients’ spending patterns have remained cautious, given the concerns over the current market environment, volatile financial markets and lack of visibility regarding the impact of future tax and regulatory policies. In addition, FTI Consulting is highly exposed to foreign exchange rate risks and pricing pressure due to the Brexit referendum, undermining its growth prospects to some extent. The company is likely to be stifled by the higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering its productivity. FTI Consulting has also grossly underperformed the Zacks categorized Consulting Services industry in the last three months. The company has a positive earnings history in the trailing four quarters, beating estimates thrice. It has planned significant investments to expand its Technology business, which are likely to boost its earnings.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCN. Avondale Partners lowered shares of FTI Consulting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. 120,460 shares of the company were exchanged. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm earned $438.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,522,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,284,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,410,000 after buying an additional 146,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,006,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc (FTI Consulting) is a business advisory firm. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses around the world.

