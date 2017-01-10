Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 23,962 Shares of American Express Company (AXP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the period. American Express Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,786,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 21.1% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 194,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,106,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $67,203,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 6,042,364 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $367,134,000 after buying an additional 382,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 1.325% on Tuesday, reaching $76.865. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,846 shares. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.658 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/front-barnett-associates-llc-sells-23962-shares-of-american-express-company-axp/1146757.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded American Express Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

In related news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $9,459,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,255.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.